Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma says he is yet to enrol for Aadhaar

"I have not registered for an Aadhaar number. I share the same concern with my people. (Our) right to privacy is important in a democracy, else the whole idea of democracy is diluted," Mukul Sangma said

By: PTI | Shillong | Published:November 2, 2017 4:15 am
CM Mukul Sangma
MEGHALAYA CM Mukul Sangma Wednesday said he was yet to enrol himself for Aadhaar as he shared the concern of the people over the right to privacy.

"I have not registered for an Aadhaar number. I share the same concern with my people. (Our) right to privacy is important in a democracy, else the whole idea of democracy is diluted," Mukul told reporters here. He said, "I and my (Assam) counterpart (Sarbananda) Sonowalji have discussed and written to the Government of India. We both agreed to move in the right direction and our stand remains and we are moving together." "The issue is that we are in a situation which is different from other states. The kind of problem due to illegal immigration and influx is a common concern of the people of Meghalaya and Assam and the entire Northeast."

The CMs of Meghalaya and Assam had earlier shot off a letter to the Centre seeking exemption from Aadhaar.

