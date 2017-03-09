Latest news
  • Meghalaya: 3 killed, several injured in accident near east Jaintia hills

By: PTI | Shillong | Published:March 9, 2017 12:45 pm

Three persons were killed and 39 injured when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned at Khahnar village in east Jaintia hills, police said today.

The vehicle, carrying 42 passengers, was overloaded and headed to a health camp in the area when it overturned yesterday, they said.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle before it overturned, killing three persons on the spot and injuring others,” East Jaintia hills SP Spill Thamar said, adding 24 passengers are in critical condition.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Jowai and Shillong, Thamar added.

