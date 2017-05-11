Meghalaya: 16-year-old raped by school teacher

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 35-year-old teacher of a private school at Betasing in South West Garo Hills (SWGH). According to a delayed report, the teacher of the private school was arrested on May 4 after girl lodged a police complaint against the teacher.

The girl in her complaint had alleged that the teacher had allegedly raped her many times at his own house. Incidentally, the girl had gone missing from her house in Khagre since January 22 and her father had filed a missing report the next day. Her whereabouts remained a mystery until she surfaced on May 2 in Ampati Police station.

The family of the girl was immediately informed while police tried to speak to her and get the details of what happened.

“She was hesitant in speaking to us and did not give us complete details. Later the District Child Protection Officers (DCPO) also met the victim but she was still unwilling to talk regarding her ordeal. It was only when she met the doctor for a medical test that she opened up about the sexual abuse being meted to her by the teacher,” said Superintendent of Police of South West Garo Hills, Bobby Momin.

