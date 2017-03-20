Meghalaya: 15 polluting units in state, says CM Mukul Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma today said 15 companies, including 10 cement producing factories, constitute the major polluting units in the state. Apart from the cement producing units, three ferro alloy companies, one power plant and one brewery were also on the offending list, Sangma said. Seven of these cement companies are based in limestone rich Jaintia Hills districts, the Chief Minister said while replying to a question by the Leader of the Opposition Don Kupar Roy.

Three other cement companies, one each in East Khasi Hills, East Garo Hills and in Jaintia Hills district, have also been listed by the government as major polluting industries.

“The Mawmluh Cherra Cement Ltd, RNB Cements Ltd, Star Cement Ltd, Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd, Adhunik Cement, Amrit Cement, JUD Cement, Hill Cement, Green Valley Industries and Virgo Cement are the major polluting industries,” the Chief Minister said.

Of these, the Mawmluh Cherra Cement Ltd. in East Khasi hills district is a state-owned unit.

Three ferro-alloys companies, the Shyam Century Ferrous, Maithan Alloys and Shakam-bari Ferrous Ltd, are also among the major pollutants, he said.

The Meghalaya Power Limited that develops and operates an 8 MW and a 43 MW thermal power plant providing electricity to Star Cement company is among the polluting industries, he said.

TMJ Breweries in Ribhoi district is also on the offending list, the CM said adding that the brewery has set up an effluent treatment plant for checking water pollution.

The Chief Minister said the government expected compliance from all concerned as per the Supreme Court order to control pollution even as he said that all these companies have real time monitoring system installed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now