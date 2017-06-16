Meeting on Gorkhaland administration hangs in balance

Security personnel stand guard at Kurseong on Wednesday. PTI Photo Security personnel stand guard at Kurseong on Wednesday. PTI Photo

With fresh agitation rocking Darjeeling, the fate of a June 19 meeting to discuss nitty gritty of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) hangs in balance with the West Bengal government and the autonomous hill body yet to give their consent. The Centre has called the tripartite talks in which officials from the state government, the Union home ministry and the elected members of the GTA were to participate.

However, in view of the fresh trouble erupting in the picturesque hill demanding separate Gorkhaland state, the meeting may not take place at all. General secretary of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), which rules the GTA, made it clear that they would not participate in the meeting. “We will talk only about a separate Gorkhaland state, nothing else,” he said.

A home ministry official said no communication has been received from the West Bengal government regarding participation in the meeting. “If the two parties do not come, there will be no meeting,” the official said.

