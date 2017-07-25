Meet on island development

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File) Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday chaired the first meeting of the Island Development Agency (IDA) that was set up on June. The IDA was conceived for the development of islands by PM Narendra Modi.

Ten islands — Smith, Ross, Aves, Long and Little Andaman in Andaman & Nicobar and Minicoy, Bangaram, Suheli, Cherium and Tinnakara in Lakshadweep — have been identified for development in the first phase.

Officials said the progress being made on the islands’ development were discussed during the review. ENS

