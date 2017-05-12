Meet murder case: One shooter was electrician before he entered crime, another a blood donor

Amandeep Singh alias Mani with Congress leader Deepinder Singh Dhillon during the Punjab Assembly elections in February this year; (below) a Congress poster with Mani’s picture. Express Amandeep Singh alias Mani with Congress leader Deepinder Singh Dhillon during the Punjab Assembly elections in February this year; (below) a Congress poster with Mani’s picture. Express

HARJINDER SINGH alias Laddi, who is one of the accused in the murder of bouncer Amit Sharma aka Meet, was a small-time electrician before he became a criminal after coming in contact with his fellow villager. Laddi, who is still at large, was disowned by his family around a year and a half ago. According to Laddi’s mother Raj Rani, he has not visited home for the last two years. She had met him last in February this year on Shivratri. Laddi came to pay obeisance at Shiv Temple at his native Chatt village where he met her for half an hour.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Raj Rani said that they came to know about Laddi’s involvement in the murder on Tuesday night when some police officers from Mohali came to their house and asked about his whereabouts. “It was around 2 am. We were sleeping. Our landlord woke us up and we saw that some persons were standing at our gate who introduced themselves as police officials. First they asked about Laddi and then told my husband Avtar Singh and my two sons to go with them as we could not tell the location of Laddi. My husband and sons have not come back yet,” she said.

Rani said that Laddi used to work as a helper with his younger brother, an electrician, three years ago. Laddi studied up to ninth standard at their village school but then he came in contact with one Sonu who is also a resident of the same village and started living separately from the family.

“My husband was very angry over his activities and disowned him. We now came to know that he was booked by Zirakpur police in an assault case in 2014,” she said.

Laddi’s family sold their house around four years ago to meet the expenses of Rani’s treatment. She is a diabetic patient. His father works as a mason while one of his brothers works as an electrician and the other is in school. The family lives in a rented house at the village.

Amandeep Singh alias Mani, another accused in the case, belongs to a well-to-do family and his father and brothers run a department store in Balaji Complex at Zirakpur. Mani lived with his father, elder brother and sister-in-law. His mother had died a few years ago due to illness.

“Mani’s father and brother have not opened their store for the last two days. They were also not present at their home. The police came to their house on Tuesday and Wednesday. His father and brother are respected in the area but Mani was problematic as he used to indulge in brawls,” said one of Mani’s neighbours requesting anonymity.

One of Mani’s friends said that he used to motivate his friends to donate blood and he himself had donated blood 10 times. He was very active on social media.

Mani was active during the Assembly elections as he sought votes for Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon and also organised a rally in his support.

When contacted, Dhillon said that he did not know Mani personally and during elections many people used to meet him, so Mani might have met him during his campaign.

The police remand of the mastermind of the conspiracy, Gagan Rana, ended on Thursday and he was sent to judicial custody. He was again sent to Nabha jail by the court.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, SP (D) H S Atwal said that they had not arrested Mani and Laddi yet but they had rounded up some close friends of the two. They were working in close co-ordination with the Panchkula police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now