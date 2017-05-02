Meet BJP booth-level workers to know reason behind win: Amit Shah to Arvind Kejriwal

BJP chief Amit Shah (File Photo) BJP chief Amit Shah (File Photo)

BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should meet his party’s booth-level workers to know the real reason behind its big win in the MCD polls. Shah’s remark came as a response to Kejriwal, who alleged that electronic voting machines (EVMs) were manipulated to favour the BJP in the elections. Shah credited booth-level workers for the BJP’s return to rule the three municipal corporations in the national capital for the third time on the trot, winning 181 of the total 272 wards. Even the best strategies or candidates cannot ensure the party’s win but booth workers can. They worked excellently by bringing voters to polling booths and ensured its victory, he said.

“Kejriwal ji said the BJP won because of EVMs. But if he wants to know the real reason for this victory, he should meet our booth-level workers,” Shah said. In the run-up to the MCD polls last month, Kejriwal had launched an attack on the Election Commission, accusing it of helping the BJP win the elections.

The AAP national convener had also objected to the use of EVMs brought from Rajasthan in the MCD polls and said that the Election Commission had become ‘Dhritarashtra’ with the only motive to help son ‘Duryodhana’ (Bharatiya Janata Party). His AAP had finished second with 48 wards in the MCD poll results announced on April 26. The party leaders had earlier cited an internal survey to claimed that it would win over 200 wards.

