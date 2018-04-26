Meet Assam’s new DGP: A Fulbright scholar, Sahitya Akademi award winner and IIT Doctorate

Senior IPS officer Kuladhar Saikia was appointed as Assam’s new Director General of Police (DGP) on Wednesday. Saikia will take over from incumbent DGP Mukesh Sahay on May 1.

A 1985-batch IPS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Saikia is a Fulbright scholar in community leadership from Pennsylvania University and winner of numerous literary awards. He is a Sahitya Akademi recipient and also has a Doctorate on crime and development from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati.

Saikia had to compete with four other senior IPS officers for the DGP post after Mukesh Sahay’s retirement on April 30.

It must be mentioned that Saikia has been closely involved in a number of anti-terror operations. To name a few, he was a part of Operation Bajrang and Operation Rhino against the United Liberation Front of Asom in the 1990s.

Born in 1959, Saikia completed his Masters from Delhi School of Economics (DSE) and later taught Economics at the Hindu College, Delhi University.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd