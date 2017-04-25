Meerut: VHP leader claims ISI threat, calls traced to District Magistrate, probe ordered

A VISHWA Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader from Meerut has alleged that an “ISI agent” had called him up from an official number of Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh and threatened him with dire consequences because he is a member of the VHP.

Following this, the Meerut police has filed a non-cognizable report against an unidentified person on charges of intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

The complainant, VHP Meerut district secretary Saurabh Sharma, has claimed that around 10.30 am on Sunday, he received a call on his cellphone.

“The caller identified himself as an ISI agent. He abused me for being part of a pro-Hindutava organisation and issued life threats to me and my family, as I work for the organisation. The caller also said that his associates were present around my house,” he alleged.

Sharma, a contractor who belongs to Meerut city, added that he while he disconnected the call, he received another about a minute later from the same number.

“The caller again threatened me with serious consequences in the second call. Two minutes later, I received an ISD call… it was the same caller, who claimed to be calling from Pakistan. He hurled abuses and disconnected the call,” he said.

“I checked the numbers from where the first two calls have been made and found that it was the official phone number of the Muzaffarnagar district magistrate,” Sharma claimed.

Following this, he informed senior VHP office-bearers of the matter and also lodged a complaint with the Mawana police station.

Mawana police Station House Officer Rajesh Chaturvedi said, “I checked Saurabh Sharma’s mobile cellphone and found he had received two calls from the CUG (closed user group) number of the Muzaffaranagar DM. A case has been registered and investigation has begun.”

Meeurt Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrawan Kumar Singh added that the cyber cell has also been engaged to help trace the caller.

“The DM has been informed that his CUG number has been used to threaten a VHP leader in Meerut. A probe has been ordered,” Muzaffarnagar SSP Babloo Kumar said.

