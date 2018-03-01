Meerut: Stray bullet kills Dalit man as two groups clash

The SHO said that a police team rushed to the spot and took Ajay, 25, a resident of Shivpuram Devlok colony of Transport Nagar area, to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. (Picture for representational purpose) The SHO said that a police team rushed to the spot and took Ajay, 25, a resident of Shivpuram Devlok colony of Transport Nagar area, to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. (Picture for representational purpose)

Tension gripped Meerut city on Tuesday evening when a Dalit youth died allegedly after a stray bullet hit him during cross-firing between two groups of people from the Muslim community in Delhigate police station area. The incident led to local BJP workers’ gathering at the spot over a rumour that he was killed in a police encounter.

Later in the day, a video shared on social media showed district BJP general secretary Kamal Dutt giving an ultimatum to get the accused arrested. In the video, he says, “Agar aap chahte ho… ab mai bilkul spasht kah kar jaa raha hu aap se…agar aap ye chahte ho shahar kal ko shaant rahe to inhe raat ko pakadwa dena yeh jitne bhi Musalmaan hain aise jinhone is ladke ko goli maari hai… Anyatha kal ki koi guarantee nahi hai yahan par (I am making it clear to you that if you want the city to be peaceful tomorrow, then get these people (accused) arrested tonight, all the Muslims who shot at the boy, otherwise there is no guarantee tomorrow).”

One person, identified as Shadab, who was heading one of the groups, was arrested Wednesday morning, police said, adding that they were searching for Arman, who was leading the other group. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area in view of the upcoming Holi festival.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Delhigate police station Vijay Kumar Gupta said, “The incident took place when Shadab and his aides, reached Arman’s mobile phone shop in Patel Nagar locality in the evening. There was a scuffle, during which both groups allegedly fired at each other. Ajay, a mechanic, was passing when a stray bullet hit him. The victim suffered a bullet injury on the chest. Both groups escaped from the spot.”

The SHO said that a police team rushed to the spot and took Ajay, 25, a resident of Shivpuram Devlok colony of Transport Nagar area, to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

He added that several people, including the victim’s family members, gathered at the spot. “Shadab’s father, Haji Galla, a historysheeter, spread a rumour in an attempt to save his son that a bullet had hit Ajay during a police encounter. On hearing this people started protesting at Ghanta Ghar crossing, demanding action against the police, SHO Gupta said.”

Meanwhile, several local BJP leaders, including Dutt, reached the spot. Police officials tried to pacify the protesters, telling them that it was not a police encounter, but two groups firing at each other. Dutt then apparently gave the police an ultimatum to arrest the accused, a video of which went viral.

When contacted, Dutt told The Indian Express, “When I learnt that the death occurred during a firing between two persons, I explained it to the public. People believed my words and withdrew the protest. I did not issue any warning to government officials. I told them that I had convinced the people, but I cannot give guarantee for tomorrow as the people are angry.”

Circle Officer, City, Dinesh Kumar Gupta said, “Initial probe reveals that Shadab and Arman had a dispute over an affair with a girl and also over money. We have arrested Shadab and he will be produced before the court tomorrow. Police are conducting raids to trace Arman.”

