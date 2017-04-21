Meerut: Outfit puts up banners asking Kashmiris to leave state

A hoarding along the Delhi-Dehradun highway. A hoarding along the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

A lesser-known outfit has put up banners threatening Kashmiris to leave Uttar Pradesh by April 30 “or else face the consequences”.

The Uttar Pradesh Nav Nirman Sena asked people to boycott Kashmiris in the hoardings along the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The group’s chief, Amit Jaani, told the Indian Express over phone that they will hold camps outside Jammu and Kashmir Bank branches in the state and to appeal the account holders to close their accounts to stop funding the Kashmiris.

“These funds are used to hurl stones on the Indian Army in the Valley. Why should we provide them the instrument (money),” he said. “Our non-cooperation movement against Kashmiri people will also target universities, where our people will make an appeal to socially boycott them.” He said that their agitation will go on for three months. “Unse kalam, salam band karo (do not talk and exchange pleasantries with them).They will leave the state soon,” said Jaani, a resident of Meerut’s Shiv Shakti Nagar.

Authorities have directed immediate removal of the posters. “No one will be allowed to take the law into his hands. We will make all possible arrangements to ensure security to everyone in the district,” said Meerut (city) police superintendent Alok Priyadarshi.

Jaani formed the group in 2010 when Shiv Sainiks attacked North Indians in Maharashtra. He faces at least 10 cases in Meerut, JP Nagar and Dehradun. Jani carries rewards on his head in a few of these cases. He had hit headlines when he was jailed for damaging a statue of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati in Lucknow. He had tried hard to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 from Bagpat on Samajwadi Party ticket.

