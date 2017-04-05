Meerut: Meat-seller held after sting finds him ‘assuring’ of beef supply

Image for representational purpose Image for representational purpose

An FIR was registered against three meat-sellers in Meerut on Tuesday for allegedly speaking about cow slaughter and claiming they could supply as much beef as a customer wants, in a video shot as part of a sting operation by a local TV channel. While one of them has been arrested, the other two are on the run, the police said.

Alok Priyadarshi, SP (City), Meerut, told The Indian Express that two people named Shaukat Ali and Liyaqat Ali were booked on the charge of hurting religious sentiments. Raids are being conducted to arrest them, he said. Wakeel Ahmed, another meat-seller seen in the video, was arrested from Hapur.

Priyadarshi said, “In a sting operation done by a television channel, the three accused were seen saying they could provide beef…. They were also seen saying there are units that sell beef in the name of meat (mutton).” In the nearly 10-minute video clip, the accused were allegedly seen telling a customer that packets carrying ‘meat’ stickers will have beef inside.

Former BJP state chief Laxmikant Bajpai met Meerut’s DM, Sameer Verma, along with members of VHP and Bajrang Dal and submitted a memorandum seeking inspection of all meat shops and factories to ensure beef is not being sold.

