Rajya Rani express derailment LIVE updates: 8 coaches of Meerut-Lucknow train derail, at least 10 injured, inquiry ordered

Eight coaches of the Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derailed near Rampur on Saturday. The incident took place at 8:15 am. According to the Ministry of Railways, the accident happened between Mundapandey and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.

Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derailment live updates:

9:54 am: Suresh Prabhu says an inquiry has been ordered and strict action will be taken against any lapse.

9:44 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has tweeted saying he is personally monitoring the situation. “Directed senior officers to rush to the spot. Ensure speedy relief and rescue operations,” he said.

9:42 am: News agency PTI reports that the accident happened near Kosi bridge and the number of those injured has reached 15. Neeraj Sharma, CPRO, Northern Railway has told ANI that there have been no major injuries and a rescue train has been arranged for the passengers.

9:40 am: The DRM and medical team have reached the spot and are attending to the injured.

9:38 am: News agency ANI reports that at least 10 people have been injured in the incident. However, Railways Ministry has tweeted out informing that one person has been injured so far. There are no reports of any causalities.

9:30 am: Ministry of Railways has Tweeted out informing that the accident happened at 8:15 in the morning.

9:25 am: Eight coaches of the Rajya Rani Express derailed near Rampur on Saturday.

