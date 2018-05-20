Meerut kidnapping case: BJP MLA protests ‘police inaction’

BJP MLA from Hastinapura Dinesh Khatik on Saturday protested “police inaction” over a kidnapping case in Meerut, which he claimed was a case of “love jihad”. BJP MLA from Hastinapura Dinesh Khatik on Saturday protested “police inaction” over a kidnapping case in Meerut, which he claimed was a case of “love jihad”.

BJP MLA from Hastinapura Dinesh Khatik on Saturday protested “police inaction” over a kidnapping case in Meerut, which he claimed was a case of “love jihad”. On April 8, Rachna (23) of Etmadpur village under Parichitgarh police station in Meerut was goind to her in-laws place in Muzaffarnagar with her husband when she was allegedly kidnapped.

Police lodged a kidnapping case against a man named Shahjad on the complaint of Rachna’s brother Sandeep. On April 17, Shahjad allegedly shot at Sandeep who was returning after a meeting with the district police chief SSP Rajesh Kumar Pandey. On the basis of Sandeep’s complaint, another case of attempt to murder was lodged against Sahajahad.

While the police have arrested six persons in connection with the alleged kidnapping, the main accused is absconding. SSP Pandey had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on Shahjad. “This is a case of love jihad,” said MLA Khatik on the kidnapping. “Shahjad is a hardened criminal but the police could not arrest him so far. I have told the SSP in plain terms to do something in the case immediately and rescue the woman.” When contacted, SSP Pandey said he had assured the BJP legislator that the case would be solved soon.

