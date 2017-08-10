Meerut: Eight-year-old girl raped in school premises

Latest News
The victim’s family alleged that the principal knew about the incident since there are CCTV cameras put up in the premises, but the school authorities are not giving them access to it.

An eight-year-old girl was brutally raped by unidentified men at her school in Meerut. The incident happened at the Daffodil Public School located in the Floor Bag Colony in Meerut.

According to the victim’s mother the child studying in class four had gone to the washroom when the school got over. The mother said that the girl reached home crying citing stomachache and revealed that when she went to the washroom, someone shut the door and “behaved badly with her.”

After listening to her daughter, the mother claims she checked her clothes that were drenched in blood. It was then when the victim was taken to the doctor, the whole incident was disclosed. The family rushed to the principal of the school informing him about the incident.

The principal on the other hand, allegedly tried to elude the whole matter, due to which the family got furious and beat up the principal and destroyed school property. Following this, policemen were deployed outside the school.

The victim’s family alleged that the principal knew about the incident since there are CCTV cameras put up in the premises, but the school authorities are not giving them access to it.

