Meenakshi Lekhi calls Kerala ‘God’s forsaken country’, killings ‘Taliban style’

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi. (Source: PTI) BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi. (Source: PTI)

The BJP in Lok Sabha mounted a strong attack on the LDF government in Kerala over the killings of RSS and BJP workers. “God’s own country has become God’s forsaken country,” BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi said during zero hour, claiming that the LDF regime could not tolerate anyone else in a democratic system. She said political opponents of the ruling dispensation were being killed in “Talibani style” in the state and even workers of Congress, CPI and Muslim League had been killed.

Lekhi mentioned several names —Pramod, Ramachandran, Vineesh, Vishnu, Ramit, Anil Kumar, Radhakrishnan, Vimla, Santosh, Nirmal, Ravindranath, Sujit, Biju and Rajesh — and said “nobody would understand them”. “But the moment I mention Tilu Pehalwan or Akhlaq, it would be heard by everybody,” she said, with her party colleagues applauding her. She said all these people had been murdered in Kerala but they remained anonymous. Nobody in the state even knew their names, she said.

“Those who pontificate on intolerance and talk of democratic values do not tolerate other ideologies in a democracy,” Lekhi said in an obvious attack on the CPI(M). She said seven children from the families of RSS and BJP workers too had been targeted. “One Rajesh had received 80 wounds. His hands were chopped off,” she said. “People are being killed in Talibani style. A total of 40 Congress workers had been killed in Kannur.”

The minister wondered why the Congress was maintaining silence over the killing of its workers. Lekhi said the place where Rohith Vemula hailed from had witnessed 50 incidents of attacks on women, some of them Dalit. Of the 14 persons she had named, four were Dalits. “They don’t want another Ram Nath Kovind to be born because the politburo [of the CPM] has no Dalit,” she said. Her senior party colleague Prahlad Joshi said 17 BJP and RSS workers had been killed in Kerala in as many months. He demanded a probe into the deaths by either the CBI or the National Investigation Agency.

Members belonging to the Left tried to counter BJP MPs. Joshi went on to say that the maximum murders had taken place in the native area of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He said “political murders have been taking place with the encouragement of the present government [in Kerala]”.

