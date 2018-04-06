Medium of instruction: Primary schools in Punjab free to choose between English and Punjabi

Punjab education minister Aruna Chaudhary claimed that there are more than 800 primary schools, which have expressed their desire to start the English-medium. Punjab education minister Aruna Chaudhary claimed that there are more than 800 primary schools, which have expressed their desire to start the English-medium.

The secretary of school education, Punjab, has issued an order, asking the government primary schools to “decide at their own level” if they will be able to implement English as the medium of instruction from this session. According to the order, which reached the district education officers on Thursday, 1,886 middle (Class VI to VIII), high (Class VI to X) and senior secondary (Class VI to XII) schools are going for English as their medium of instruction from this session. It is, however, optional and not compulsory for students who want to continue in Punjabi .

“As regards primary schools, a suggestion has been received from teachers that they should be given liberty to start English medium as per their choice and availability of resources. Accordingly, it has been decided that primary school teachers may decide at their own level to start English medium in their schools,” read the order.

Punjab education minister Aruna Chaudhary claimed that there are more than 800 primary schools, which have expressed their desire to start the English-medium. “But, seeing that the primary schools have limited resources, we are not forcing them. Soon we will have a figure of primary schools too where English medium is being started and we will release it,” she said.

A teacher said that logically there is no use of starting English as the medium of instruction from Class VI, if a student has studied in Punjabi from Class I-V. “The purpose is solved only if the English medium starts right from Class I,” he said.

However, only maths and science will be taught in English, even in the schools adopting the language as their medium of instruction, from this year, while social studies will be continued to be taught in Punjabi. This decision, as per the orders, has been taken “on the advise of subject experts in State Council of Educational Research and Training”.

“This is nothing more than confusing the students to make them study general science in English and social studies in Punjabi,” said another teacher.

The orders further read that the English-medium books are under printing and will reach the schools soon. Teachers have been instructed to “widely publicise’ the English-medium government schools and increase enrollment. Teachers will also undergo a training to teach in English medium.

