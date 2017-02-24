Medium intensity quake measuring 5.2 magnitude hits Manipur 

The epicenter of the quake was in Churachandrapur district. (Source: Google Maps) The epicenter of the quake was in Churachandrapur district. (Source: Google Maps)

A medium intensity earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit Manipur on Friday. The epicenter of the quake was in Churachandrapur district. It struck at 5:32 pm at the depth of 20 kms, according to the National Centre for Seismology, a unit of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property. Another earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale struck the Himalayan state of Sikkim at 3:09 am. The northeast is known for its high seismic activity.