Medium intensity quake hits India-Pakistan border region in J-K

July 8, 2017
A medium intensity earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale hit the India-Pakistan border region in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The quake struck at 3:42 pm at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre for Seismology of the India Meteorological Department said.
Jammu and Kashmir is known as one of the regions that witness high seismological activities. There were no immediate reports of life or property.
