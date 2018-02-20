Medium danger avalanche warning issued in J&K 

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday issued a medium danger avalanche warning in the high altitude areas and advised people living in the avalanche-prone areas to take precautionary measure. “On the basis of an information received from the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment, a medium danger avalanche warning has been issued for Baramulla, Gulmarg, Furkian and Z-Gali and Kupwara-Chowkibal-Tangdhar in north Kashmir for the next 24 hours,” an official spokesperson said.

He said a low danger warning has been issued for Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts in Jammu division, Anantnag, Kulgam in south Kashmir, Badgam and Ganderbal in central Kashmir.

The low danger avalanche warning was also issued for the Bandipora-Kanzalwan-Gurez sector of north Kashmir and Kargil and Leh districts of the Ladakh region, besides the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for the next 24 hours, the spokesperson said. He said the disaster management authority has advised the people living in these avalanche-prone areas to take precautionary measures.

