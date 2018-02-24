Medium danger avalanche warning in J&K

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir today issued a medium-danger avalanche warning and advised people to take precautionary measures after high-altitude areas of the state received fresh snowfall, an official said. Higher reaches of the state have been receiving snowfall since last night and intermittent rainfall has lashed the plains, including the twin capitals Srinagar and Jammu.

“On the basis of information received from the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment, a medium-danger avalanche warning has been issued for Baramulla, Gulmarg, Furkian-Z Gali, Kupwara-Chowkibal-Tangdhar and Bandipora areas of north Kashmir,” the official said. He said a low-danger warning has been issued for Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts of Jammu region, and for Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh in Ladakh-Kashmir division.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking the Valley with the rest of India, was also covered under the low-danger warning, the official said. He said the disaster management authority has advised people in these areas to take precautionary measures.

