Medium danger avalanche warning for some areas in J&K: SASE

A medium danger avalanche warning was issued on Friday for some avalanche-prone slopes of Jammu and Kashmir. Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment’s (SASE) warning would be valid for the next 24 hours, starting 5pm. “Medium danger” warning exists for avalanche-prone slopes in Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Baramula, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Budgam, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar and Kargil districts of Jammu and Kashmir, A SASE advisory issued in Chandigarh said.

It said moderate to nearly heavy snowfall is expected during the next 24 to 48 hours in the Himalayan state. “The additional load of fresh snowfall will weaken the existing snowpack and this may lead to extensive avalanche activity in the region,” the advisory said. People are advised not to move in avalanche-prone areas and clear the snow deposition form rooftops of their houses to avoid damages, it added.