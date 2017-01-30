Medium danger avalanche warning for some areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh

A medium danger warning was issued on Monday for some avalanche-prone slopes of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued the warning which would be valid for the next 24 hours, starting 5 PM.

“Medium danger” warning is in place for avalanche-prone slopes in Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Budgam, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar and Kargil districts of Jammu and Kashmir, a SASE advisory said in Chnadigarh on Friday.

Medium danger avalanche warning for the same period has also been issued for avalanche-prone slopes in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts of Himachal Pradesh.

“People are advised to keep clearing the snow deposition from rooftop of their houses/bunkers to avoid damages,” it said.