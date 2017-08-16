‘Medical visa for pending Pak bonafide cases’

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI Photo) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI Photo)

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj Tuesday said that India will grant medical visa in all the bonafide cases from Pakistan that are pending with the Indian government. This is a shift in India’s position as it had been asking for a recommendation letter from the Pakistani Foreign Minister for all medical visa cases.

“On the auspicious occasion of India’s Independence Day, we will grant medical visa in all bonafide cases pending with us,” Swaraj tweeted, and tagged the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Sushma had Monday conveyed the decision to grant medical visa to a Pakistani, Faiza Tanveer, “Thanks for your greetings on India’s Independence Day. We are giving you the visa for your treatment in India,” she tweeted.

