Medical student found dead in Delhi flat: Body buried in Tirupur today

The body of the 28-year-old doctor hailing from nearby Tirupur, found dead at his rented flat in Delhi two days ago, was buried at his native town today. Sharath Prabhu was a first-year post-graduate medicine student at the University College of Medical Sciences, affiliated to the Delhi University.

He was found unconscious outside the washroom of the apartment at his rented flat in north-east Delhi’s Shahdara on Wednesday morning by his flatmates, who took him to the GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Some syringes were found near his body. Two vials containing potassium and insulin were also found from the room.

The body was handed over to his father P Selvamani and relatives after postmortem at the AIIMS in Delhi yesterday.

The body was brought here last night and taken by a car to the house in Parapalayam in Tirupur and buried today in the presence of relatives and friends, police said.

