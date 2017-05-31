Medical negligence case: IMA serves notice to former Apollo CEO

INDIAN MEDICAL Association (IMA) on Tuesday served a notice to former CEO (eastern region) of Apollo Hospitals Group Dr Rupali Basu, asking her for an explanation in connection with the death of a patient in February due to alleged medical negligence.

“There are some allegations against her. During our visit to Kolkata yesterday (Monday), we came to know about these allegations. She is a part of IMA family. We have sent her a mail. She has been asked to give an explanation against all allegations,” IMA national president K K Agarwal told The Indian Express.

There were allegations that doctors at the hospital were given revenue targets, which were difficult to meet, on the instructions of Basu. The former CEO, who is an IMA member, had resigned following the controversy.

Apollo was accused of delaying the release of a patient — Sanjoy Roy, who had met with a road accident — after his relatives failed to settle the bill fully. The family had alleged they had to provide to the hospital certificates of fixed deposit as guarantee before they were allowed to shift the patient to state-run SSKM Hospital. Roy later died at SSKM because of the alleged delay in his transfer. Roy’s family had filed a police complaint against the hospital, alleging medical negligence and extortion.

Investigation into Roy’s death revealed that the focus was too much on revenue, sources said. The hospital used to issue bills twice for doctor visits even if the doctor came to see the patients only once, they said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App