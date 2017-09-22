Medical Council of India fights over 200 cases in Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Files) Supreme Court (Files)

The arrest of former Orissa High Court judge I M Quddusi in an Uttar Pradesh medical college admissions case has brought the spotlight back on the number of cases regarding enrolment and medical education policy that are before the Supreme Court. At least 35 cases relating to grant of permission for admitting students in medical colleges across the country were brought before the apex court this year.

While six to seven cases remain to be settled, these are not the only matters the Medical Council of India faces in the apex court, according to the Medical Council of India’s advocate on record Gaurav Sharma. There are also over 200 cases relating to policy and medical exams before the court, giving a glimpse of the state of medical education in the country.

