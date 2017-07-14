Medical Council of India: Constitution bench to decide on oversight panel

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to set up a five-judge Constitution bench to decide whether the Oversight Committee appointed by it a year ago will continue to administer the running of the Medical Council of India (MCI).

A bench of Chief Justice of India J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud agreed to set up the bench on July 17, after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi representing some medical colleges said the matter required urgent hearing as counselling for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses had already started. The three-member committee was setup in 2016 to administer MCI till the government put in place an alternate arrangement.

