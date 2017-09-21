Medical college scam: CBI arrests former Odisha High Court judge, four others

The arrests came a day after a mix-up led to the central investigation agency knocking on the door of a sitting judge instead. The arrests came a day after a mix-up led to the central investigation agency knocking on the door of a sitting judge instead.

Retired Odisha High Court judge, Justice Ishrat Masroor Quddusi and four others were arrested in connection with a medical college scam, CBI sources told news agency PTI on Thursday.

The arrests came a day after a mix-up led to the central investigation agency knocking on the door of a sitting judge, late on Tuesday night. Though the CBI acknowledged the mistake on Wednesday and denied trespassing the judge’s property, Odisha police reportedly booked a case against the CBI team under IPC sections 448 (house trespass), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) 511 (attempt to commit offences) and 34 (common intention).

Refuting the charges, a CBI spokesperson said: “Related to this case, CBI is investigating the role of a retired Orissa High Court judge along with other persons… CBI team visited several places last night, including current and past residences of the said retired Orissa High Court judge.”

“A CBI team with independent witnesses also visited the former residence of the retired Orissa High Court judge in Cuttack last night for recovering incriminating documents and cash. The CBI team was informed at the gate that the said retired judge was no longer residing there. The CBI immediately left the location and informed the local police of the development. CBI strongly refutes any allegation of attempt to search or trespass at the residence of any sitting Orissa High Court judge,” the agency spokesperson said.

The agency had held an individual with Rs 1 crore received as bribe in a case related to a private medical college, the sporkesperson added.

The CBI case against Justice Quddusi and others relates to a UP-based private medical college, Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences, which was among the medical institutes barred by the government from admitting new students because of shortcomings in infrastructure.

