Medical college bribery: CJAR moves Supreme Court seeking review of order

The Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR) has moved the Supreme Court seeking review of the order dismissing its plea for an SIT probe into the medical college bribery matter, in which the CBI had arrested former Orissa High Court judge I M Quddusi and slapped of fine of Rs 25 lakh on it.

The NGO contended in its review petition that the impugned judgment “contains several errors apparent on the face of the decor leading to grave miscarriage of justice”.

The case pertains to the arrest of Quddusi, along with five others, by the CBI on September 21, for alleged corruption involving the Lucknow-based Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences, which was reportedly trying to get relief from courts after being placed on a government blacklist.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App