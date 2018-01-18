Medical college bribery case: Quddusi seeks probe into phone call transcript ‘leak’

Former Odisha High Court Judge I M Quddusi, who is an accused in the medical college bribery case, moved an application on Wednesday in a special court seeking a court monitored investigation into an alleged leak of the transcripts of telephone conversations between him and two other accused.

The application sought an inquiry into whether any documents or conversations have been tampered with. Special Judge Manoj Jain issued a notice to the CBI to respond to the plea and listed the matter for January 22.

Quddusi’s counsel Vijay Aggarwal filed the application, which said the whole case was based on the alleged conversations intercepted by the CBI which was leaked. The application also said that the preliminary enquiry report of the CBI was also leaked. The application stated: “Alleged conversations and the PE report have been released online.

PE report is a confidential document, which is not even supplied to the accused persons, however, in present matter, it was leaked…. Appropriate inquiry in the same is required to be conducted. Monitoring of investigation is essential as to find out whether the alleged conversations and PE report has been leaked by someone with the CBI or they have been stolen, which is essential, so as to ensure that it does not become a ‘Trial by Media’.”

Quddusi and five others have been accused of trying to influence court proceedings over an application to grant admission rights to a UP medical college barred by the Medical Council of India.

The other accused are B P Yadav and Palash Yadav, who are promoters of the medical college; alleged middleman Biswanath Agrawal; alleged hawala operator Ram Dev Saraswat; and Bhawana Pandey who, the CBI claimed, was Quddusi’s associate. All six are out on bail.

Transcipts of the tapped conversations purportedly between Quddusi, Agarwal and B P Yadav were leaked which had references to the alleged payoffs to procure favourable order.

