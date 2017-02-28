Madhya Pradesh: 180-kg cop undergoes medical tests

Daulatram Jogawat underwent a series of tests at Saifee hospital Daulatram Jogawat underwent a series of tests at Saifee hospital

Inspector Daulataram Jogawat of the Madhya Pradesh Police, whose weight problem was a subject of columnist Shobhaa De’s tweets, underwent medical tests at upscale Saifee hospital on Monday. De had tweeted Jogawat’s picture to mock the Mumbai police’s “heavy bandobast” during last week’s municipal elections suggesting the force needs to be healthier. Mumbai police was quick to point out that the man in the photo was not one of their own. Others noticed that the photo had actually been in circulation for the past three years, used every time to make a point about overweight policemen. Within days, the trail had led to the door of 57-year-old Jogawat, who is posted in Police Lines, Neemuch of Madhya Pradesh.

On February 25, doctors attached with Mumbai-based Center for Obesity and Digestive Surgery met Jogawat in Neemuch offering to help him reduce his weight.

“Jogwat is undergoing a series of tests which will determine the diseases he suffers from and if bariatric surgery can help him,” said Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala, who is also treating Egypt national Eman Ahmed, who is believed to be the world’s heaviest woman.

Originally from Rajasthan, Jogawat was born in Ratlam and joined the MP Police as a constable in 1979. Till the early 1990s, he says, he weighed only 75 kg and was, at 5’10’’, a fit man. But after a gall bladder operation, he started putting on weight. The inspector also attributes his 180-kilo weight to an insulin imbalance that he suffers from.

Jogawat, who retires in 2020, earlier told The Indian Express that he would consult his family members before deciding on a surgery or any similar treatment.

Meanwhile, fitness brand, VLCC claims to have reached out to Inspector Jogawat to help him to become fit again.