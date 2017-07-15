Medical admission racket case: Man held from Madhya Pradesh

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A 41-YEAR-OLD man was arrested by West Bengal CID from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh in connection with an admission racket case. Vishnu Prashad Chaubey alias K N Jha, a history-sheeter, was arrested on Thursday. Sources said that Chaubey used to pose as an admission coordinator of Katihar Medical College, Bihar, and dupe aspiring medical students of lakhs of rupees by promising them MBBS seats in reputed private colleges. The accused also has several child trafficking cases registered against him for which he was arrested in 2015. He was out on bail before his arrest on Thursday.

“Vishnu Prashad Chaubey alias K N Jha was arrested yesterday night from Jabalpur. He was closely associated with the kingpin of the racket Sumantro Gupta,” said DIG, CID, (Operations) Nishat Parvez. It is alleged that Chaubey was involved in a medical admission scam case registered in Siliguri, which was being probed by the CID. The CID was looking for him for quite some time. “Chaubey had also cheated candidates by promising them seats in KPC Medical College and Hospital in Jadavpur. He will be taken to Siliguri from Jabalpur on transit remand,” added a CID officer. He has been booked under several sections like 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 467-468 (forgery) and 471 (use of forged document) of the IPC.

The racket has been duping students by asking them to cough up lakhs of rupees to get seats in private medical colleges, sources said. While few students got seats using fake papers, most of them were left in the lurch even after making full payment, they added.

Talking about the racket, CID sources said that its mastermind Sumantro Gupta began this illegal business by using his father’s connections, who was the superintendent of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital from 2006 to 2010. Gupta was first arrested in 2010. During that time, he was staying in Golf Green area of south Kolkata and ran his office from Jodhpur Park. He was arrested based on a complaint, alleging that he had cheated a candidate by promising him a seat in a medical college. Gupta, however, got bail later. In 2015, CID busted the admission racket and he was arrested again. There are around 20 cases registered against Gupta in different states. He had agents across the country who would first prepare a list of all those students who did not get admission to medical colleges and then contact them.

