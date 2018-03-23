Media should not dish out fake news: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express photo) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday urged the media to be responsible and bring out only the truth before the public as fake news may irreparably harm the society. “The aim of the media is to show the correct path to the public, guide the people and not mislead them by dishing out fake news items,” Banerjee said at a function organised by Bengali TV channel 24 Ghanta here.

“One fake news may trigger riots. Someone spreading fake news may himself benefit at personal level, but any such act will cause irreparable damage to the society, to the country,” she said. Asking the media to be on the guard against distortion of news, Banerjee said “a media organization is not an outlet which sells food items. It disseminates correct news”.

Banerjee expressed concern over the violent contents shown on some fictional programmes on TV, especially soaps and serials. She said a mere disclaimer — such acts were not endorsed by the makers and are purely works of fiction — was simply not enough. Actress Sharmila Tagore was conferred the Life-time Achievement Award at the ‘Zee 24 Ghanta Ananyo Samman’ ceremony.

