Media played crucial and constructive role in promoting Swachh Bharat: PM Modi

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that media promoted the Swachh Bharat movement even as the Opposition failed to offer support. “Media played a crucial and constructive role in promoting Swachh Bharat,” the prime minister said as he talked about how cleanliness primarily a behavioural issue.

Talking about the achievements of the Swachh Bharat movement, PM Modi said, “Earlier women in rural areas had to wait for nightfall to go and defecate privately, but now they have toilets in their own homes.” He added, “Small countries like South Korea and Malaysia are models for us when it comes to cleanliness.”

Attacking the Opposition for failing to adequately support the movement, Modi said, “They mock the cleanliness drive. If Mahatma Gandhi was alive today, would you speak the same way about swachhta?”

The prime minister’s comments came soon after Congress staged a walkout following Modi’s comments on former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

