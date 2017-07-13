Media memorandum against Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap’s security men

Tejashwi Yadav’s security personnel manhandle mediapersons, and ANI reporter pushed aside. (Source: ANI) Tejashwi Yadav’s security personnel manhandle mediapersons, and ANI reporter pushed aside. (Source: ANI)

Mediapersons on Thursday met Bihar police chief P K Thakur demanding action against policemen attached as security to Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav and his minister brother Tej Pratap Yadav for assaulting scribes on duty. The mediapersons in their memorandum said that the scribes were assaulted when they were speaking to the deputy chief minister after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The scribes – both from the print and audio visual medium met here during the day and sought action against the policemen involved in the incident within 72 hours.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Raj, who was present when mediapersons met the DGP this evening, told PTI that after proper perusal of the video clippings of the incident suitable action would be taken against those found guilty.

Strict instructions would be given to policemen of the special branch so that such incident do not recur in future, he said.

The memorandum said scribes of the electronic media had to bear with heckling and bad mouthing by angry RJD supporters outside 10 Circular Road official residence of Rabri Devi on Friday last week after the CBI raids.

TV footage showed the policemen attached to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s two minister sons grabbing a cameraman by his collar and thrashing him when mediapersons sought the deputy chief minister’s reaction on JD(U) asking him to explain the accusation levelled against him in public on the basis of facts.

The memorandum apprehended more such attacks on mediapersons as political situation in Bihar, the scribes said, has turned graver following CBI raids on 12 locations of Lalu Prasad and his family in land-for-hotels case and sought proper security to scribes involved in news coverage.

