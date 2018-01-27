Media is important, even judiciary had to approach it: Uddhav Thackeray

Latest News
"Media is such a strong pillar (of democracy) that even the judiciary had to go to media," Thackeray said

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: January 27, 2018 5:35 pm
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File) 
Media is an important pillar of democracy, and even the judiciary had to approach it, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday.  Thackeray, who is the editor of Sena’s mouthpiece, the daily `Saamana’, was apparently referring to the recent unprecedented press conference held by four senior Supreme Court judges to air their concerns.

“Media is such a strong pillar (of democracy) that even the judiciary had to go to media,” Thackeray said, speaking as the chief guest at a convention of the Maharashtra Newspaper Vendors’ Association and Mumbai Newspapers Association.

The Sena leader also said that he is indebted to newspaper vendors. “Vendors played an important role in ensuring that `Marmik’, the weekly magazine edited and published by (Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray, reached every household,” he said.

As the number of advertisement supplements in newspapers is increasing, vendors should get a share in the additional revenue, he said.

