Media in China toes govt line, in India its independent: Kiren Rijiju

The media in India and China cannot be compared as the fourth estate in this country is independent, while its counterparts in the Communist nation generally toe the official line, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said here today. His comments came in response to a question from a student at an event about stories appearing in Chinese media in the wake of Dokalam stand-off.
“In China, Xinhua, a news agency, People’s Daily, a newspaper, and their nationalist media which is the Global Times are basically controlled by the Communist Party. This media’s mainstream line is aligning with the policies and programmes of the People’s Republic of China government,” the Union minister of state for home affairs said.
“Whereas, the media in India is very independent of the government. Th media can criticise the government, the media can write anything. The positions being taken by the Chinese media and the Indian media cannot be compared because the situation and the circumstances are totally different,” he said.
Rijiju, however, declined to comment on the Dokalam stand-off and several other related queries. Asked why curbs cannot be put on social media as a means to check cyber crime against women as China has done, Rijiju said there is a “huge debate” going on in the country on the issue.
He said he personally favoured putting in place some “reasonable restrictions” without hurting individual freedom. “Right now, there is a huge debate going on in India. Is national security is more important or privacy… You cannot have everything together,” he said.
China is an authoritarian country where individual liberty can be curbed in the name of state security, the minister said. “Here, if we do that, there will be huge a hungama,” he said.
Recalling that the UPA government had summoned a social networking site in 2012 when some “vulgar postings” appeared about Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said the NDA government has not done what the previous government did, although “vulgar pictures” of the prime minister and other leaders have appeared.
“Still, the point you raised, women are being trolled, followed or in some cases, I personally feel that we must have restrictions, but reasonable restrictions. Individual freedom must be given due respect, but at the same time we must have some kind of restrictions. That is possible only if the civil society lends its support.
“If the people say no and refuse to cooperate with the government…we cannot go against the wishes of the people,” Rijiju said. In his address to the gathering earlier, he said the country faced challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, the northeast and in the coastal front and that the government is alive to the situation.
“But things are becoming normal (in Jammu and Kashmir). Because our government is committed to tackling the challenge,” he said.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Aug 17, 2017 at 11:00 pm"Media in India is independent" So says Mr. Rijiju. If this was not such a sad issue, it would be laughable but this matter is too serious to make a joke about it Mr. Rijiju: You must have been in a coma when Modi government sent its CBI Goons to raid the house of NDTV owners. All this happened because the Modi Mafia in Delhi did not like the fact that Nidhi showed Sambit Patra one of the RSS/BJP bull horns the door. The problem Mr. Rijiju is that BJP is very good at finding incompetent and greedy people among Sikhs, Muslims and other minorities to do their dirty work and sing their praises. But in time people will wake up and put an end to this nonsense.Reply
- Aug 17, 2017 at 10:49 pmStupid Indian black，The former president of the United States once said: the per capita GDP of less than 10,000 US dollars(Current,Indians per capita GDP is only 1700 US dollars)，Implementation the democracy，instead is a disaster, Country can not rapid growth! Because the country is too poor, the people are too poor, the quality of the people is too low, internal war or racial struggle or religious struggle or the government does not solve problem or officials corruption ..... Whether officials or common people, in order to petty profits unscrupulous，So country will can't do anything well, Look at it Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore (now a one-party dictatorship), are per capita GDP reached 10,000 US dollars after the implementation of democracy, India still too poor，Because too early implementation democracy, so the India future is no hope!（Africa,Mexico,Philippines, Indonesia... is the example）Reply
- Aug 17, 2017 at 10:49 pmIndians are low IQ fool, India GDP is 5 times that of Vietnam, China GDP is 5 times that of India,India fantasy with China comparison，equivalent Vietnam with India comparison,India fantasy every day with China comparison, it is ridiculous，Asia's Extreme poorest countries rank：the first is North Korea, the second is India, even Vietnamese per capita GDP is India 2 times，Indian are all fools, In India，38 percent of Japan's subway parts are also made in China, even Boeing aircraft, Indian Army weapons, Toyota car .... more than 30 percent of the parts are made in China, all the world's goods or parts, all Is made in China，Indian black is a foolReply
- Aug 17, 2017 at 10:48 pmIndians are low IQ fool, Israeli and USA Jewish is vampire(The U.S. has been controlled by Wall Street, and the Jews have controlled Wall Street), Put usury to India, India foreign debt is 1.6 trillion US dollars, the interest rate 8 percent (Germany is 2.3 percent,China is 2.2 percent), interest up to 130 billion dollars per year, the Indians all money by Jews get cheated, Unable to repay interest and prin l, the India will bankrupt, the consequences are: Indian rupee devaluation 3 times, the rupee's purchasing power down to now 1/3, the Indian people to buy goods prices rose 3 times, who is IndiaThe enemy？Is the Jewish people of Israel and USA, but also Modi was a spy among the Jews placed in India，Modi betrayal of the Indian people,secretly to Jewish of Israeli and USA high interest rate loans，therefore，the Israeli Jews show friendly with the Indians, the Jews of Israeli USA also continue to suck blood India, selling arms to Indians, again make a lot money of IndiansReply