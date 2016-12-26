Media has very important role to play: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI photo) Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Monday said the media has a very important role to play and it can change the thinking of the society. “People believe what has been written in media. Media can play a very important role. It can change the thinking of the society,” Singh said at the Achiever Award function by TV news channel ‘Pratidin Time’ in Guwahati.

He lauded the role and importance of the regional media in this regard.

“Regional media do not work with a regional mindset. They connect with the national narrative and present it to the local audience,” Singh said. That is why regional media always present the things in a wider perspective, he added.

“The appeal of Indian languages is more among the masses than the English language media. Moreover, the total circulation and viewership are also more than English media,” Singh said.

Fourteen people were awarded by the local media group, which runs a TV channel and publishes a number of news papers as well as magazines.