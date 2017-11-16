Media has power to keep democracy strong and responsible, says Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi (File) Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi (File)

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday said that media is a pillar of vigilance and has power to keep democracy strong and responsible. In her greetings on the occasion of National Press Day on Thursday the former IPS officer said that the contributions made by the media were valued much. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, in his message extending wishes to the media persons, said the job of media persons were quite challenging.

As close vigilant wing in democracy, the media is quite inevitable as it projects the good and discouraging features of the government’s performance without fear or favour.

