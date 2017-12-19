Media attack: 189 FIRs, 114 arrested in three years, says Govt

A total of 32 people were arrested and 114 cases registered in various parts of the country for attacks on media persons in 2014, the minister said. A total of 32 people were arrested and 114 cases registered in various parts of the country for attacks on media persons in 2014, the minister said.

Altogether 114 people were arrested for attacks on journalists for which 189 cases were registered in different parts of the country in the last three years, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said 41 people were arrested and 47 cases registered for the attacks on media persons in 2016. As many as 41 people were arrested and 28 cases registered for similar incidents in 2015.

Ahir said in Uttar Pradesh, 67 cases were registered in last three years for attacks on media persons in which seven people were arrested.

In Madhya Pradesh, 50 cases of attacks on media persons were registered, while 56 people arrested in last three years, he added.

