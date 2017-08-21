Media Advisor to former PM P V Narasimha Rao dies

PVRK Prasad (Source: Facebook / PVRK Prasad) PVRK Prasad (Source: Facebook / PVRK Prasad)

Retired bureaucrat P V R K Prasad, who was Additional Secretary and Media Advisor to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, passed away in Hyderabad on Monday. Prasad (77) died of cardiac arrest at a private super-speciality hospital in the early hours of the day, sources close to him said. Prasad, an IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, held several important responsibilities, including Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Chairman of Vizag Port Trust, during his career.

Under his leadership as Executive Officer during 1978-82 and later as an Advisor post-retirement, the TTD, the body that administers the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirupati, took up several reforms and important projects. Prasad, who served as Media Advisor to Narasimha Rao, was a close aide of the former Prime Minister. Prasad authored several popular books in Telugu, including ‘Naham Kartha’, ‘Asalem Jarigindante’ (Wheels behind the veil), ‘Tirumala Leelamrutham’ and ‘Tirumala Charitamrutam’.

In recent years, he had been involved in organising conclaves with the participation of religious gurus. Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and others expressed condolences on his demise. The IAS officers association of Telangana expressed grief over Prasad’s death. The cremation took place later in the day and a number of serving and retired IAS officers attended.

Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister T Nageswara Rao paid homage to the departed soul, the sources said. Narasimha Rao’s son PV Prabhakar Rao was present on the occasion. He is survived by wife, a daughter and a son.

