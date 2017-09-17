Only in Express
  • Medha Patkar suspends ‘Jal Satyagrah’ hours after PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Sarovar dam

Medha Patkar suspends ‘Jal Satyagrah’ hours after PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Sarovar dam

"We want vikas not vinash,’’ Medha Patkar said and accused the Centre, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh governments of misleading people by tweaking statistics. "punarvas nahi to bandh nahi.’’

Written by Milind Ghatwai | Updated: September 17, 2017 7:00 pm
Medha Patkar, Narmada Bachao Andolan, jal satyagrah, Medha Patkar agitation, Sardar Sarovar dam, Narendra Modi, india news, indian express Badwani: Social activists Medha Patkar and other villagers stand in water of Narmada river to protest the birthday celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by inaugurating the construction of Sardar Sarovar Dam, during ”Jalsatyagrah” at Chhota Barda Village in Badwani district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
Related News

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sardar Sarovar dam in Gujarat, Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar on Sunday suspended the ‘jal satyagrah’ she had started with project affected women on Friday. Led by Patkar, a group of women were sitting in water on the steps of a ghat as water level rose marginally over the last couple of days. The protesters had announced that they would continue to squat at the protesting site and submerge themselves if water level rose further.

Patkar said she was suspending the agitation but said it would continue in other forms till proper rehabilitation was not done.

READ: A short history of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada

At the end of the protest, Patkar and others were taken in small boats into the river where they took a pledge to carry on their agitation. She alleged that the inauguration of the dam was a conspiracy because thousands of affected people were yet to rehabilitated. “We want vikas not vinash,’’ she said and accused the Centre, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh governments of misleading people by tweaking statistics. “punarvas nahi to bandh nahi.’’

Earlier she described as laughable the claim that the dam was complete alleging that thousands of kilometer of canal network in Gujarat was not complete. “It’s a fake inauguration,’’ she claimed scoffing the claim that the dam was a civil engineering wonder. “We need social engineering because we are talking of heart, brain, blood and sweat, not concrete.’’

ALSO READ: PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Sarovar Narmada dam: When World Bank refused loan, temples donated funds

“We want vikas not vinash,’’ she said and accused the centre, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh governments of misleading people by tweaking statistics.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. D
    DILIP
    Sep 17, 2017 at 7:46 pm
    Take your socialist and Award Wapsi CLAP TRAP , selective hypocrisy and foreign dalali and shove if up your chosen preference. India should be thankful to have a formidable leader in Mod and not like those sickular scavengers and sell outs to the higgest foreign bidders like the su ms of Pappu and Manish or Doggy. Shove off to N.Korea.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. C
      Chandu Shah
      Sep 17, 2017 at 7:43 pm
      I agree with all comments made. She is as delinquent as pappu boy
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      1. L
        Lovely
        Sep 17, 2017 at 7:40 pm
        Pure Leftie brain supported. by Foriegn NGOs
        (0)(0)
        Reply
        1. M
          mohan
          Sep 17, 2017 at 7:33 pm
          She is an agent of foreign powers who donot want any economic devlopement in the country.Provision of drinking water irrigation of crops is being opposed at the behest of enemies of the country.Will this lady provide water to the scorched lands thirsty populace?Ppl should identify such agitators given a social bycott.The Govt should investigate from where such anti nationals are getting funds to carry on the such anti ppl activities.
          (0)(0)
          Reply
          1. S
            Susanta Basu
            Sep 17, 2017 at 7:27 pm
            Medha Patekar and her NGO had done enormous damage to the resources of country. They are lapped up by some mis guided quater.
            (0)(0)
            Reply
            1. Load More Comments
            Most Read
            Best of Express
            Buzzing Now
            Top News
            Sep 17: Latest News