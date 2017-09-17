Medha Patkar suspends ‘Jal Satyagrah’ hours after PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Sarovar dam

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sardar Sarovar dam in Gujarat, Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar on Sunday suspended the ‘jal satyagrah’ she had started with project affected women on Friday. Led by Patkar, a group of women were sitting in water on the steps of a ghat as water level rose marginally over the last couple of days. The protesters had announced that they would continue to squat at the protesting site and submerge themselves if water level rose further.
Patkar said she was suspending the agitation but said it would continue in other forms till proper rehabilitation was not done.
At the end of the protest, Patkar and others were taken in small boats into the river where they took a pledge to carry on their agitation. She alleged that the inauguration of the dam was a conspiracy because thousands of affected people were yet to rehabilitated. “We want vikas not vinash,’’ she said and accused the Centre, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh governments of misleading people by tweaking statistics. “punarvas nahi to bandh nahi.’’
Earlier she described as laughable the claim that the dam was complete alleging that thousands of kilometer of canal network in Gujarat was not complete. “It’s a fake inauguration,’’ she claimed scoffing the claim that the dam was a civil engineering wonder. “We need social engineering because we are talking of heart, brain, blood and sweat, not concrete.’’
