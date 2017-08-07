Medha Patkar removed from protest site in Dhar

Medha Patkar, on hunger strike demanding rehabilitation of those displaced by Sardar Sarovar Dam forcibly taken away by Police(ANI Photo) Medha Patkar, on hunger strike demanding rehabilitation of those displaced by Sardar Sarovar Dam forcibly taken away by Police(ANI Photo)

Eleven days after she began her indefinite fast at Chikhalda village in Dhar district, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday removed Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar from the protest site. Patkar had refused medical check-up despite repeated requests over the last few days.

A large police force was deployed in and around the village, a stronghold of the movement, before the administration decided to move Patkar from the protest venue. Tension prevailed with hundreds of dam oustees and NBA supporters trying to oppose the administrative action.

Amid claims and counterclaims over rehabilitation of the Sardar Sarovar Dam oustees in MP, Patkar began her fast along with few supporters at Chikhalda on July 27. Two days ago, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed her to call off her fast followed by another appeal from union minister Uma Bharati.

