Pilot dead as Medanta Hospital’s air ambulance crash lands near Bangkok

A pilot was killed and four others, including two doctors and a nurse, were injured, when an air ambulance of Gurgaon-based Medanta Hospital caught fire and crash-landed in Nakhon Pathom airport, about 730 km from Bangkok, Thailand. The air ambulance was reportedly going to pick up a patient admitted in a Bangkok hospital. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted Monday, “The Air Ambulance of Medanta Hospital with five member crew caught fire and crash-landed near Bangkok. The injured were shifted to Bangkok Hospital by Army helicopters.”

“Our Mission has just informed me that we have lost the pilot of the air ambulance, Arunaksha Nandy. Dr Shailendra and Dr Komal are in the ICU. The other two have sustained minor injuries,” she said. “Our Mission is extending them all help and assistance.” She also expressed “heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family”.

Hospital sources said Dr Shailendra is from anaesthesia and Dr Komal is from emergency medicine. A medical team has been rushed from Delhi to Bangkok to check on them. The hospital has received no communication so far on the details of the incident or the condition of the doctors, sources said. The air ambulance, a chartered single engine aircraft, took off from New Delhi and landed in Kolkata for refuelling, hospital sources said. The aircraft, en route from Kolkata, then made an emergency landing at Kamphaeng Saen airport in Nakhon Pathom on Sunday night.