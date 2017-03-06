Medanta Hospital air ambulance catches fire, crash lands near Bangkok; pilot dead

The Air Ambulance of Medanta Hospital with five member crew caught fire and crash landed near Bangkok, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj tweeted on Monday evening. The minister informed that the pilot of the ambulance, Arunaksha Nandy, died in the incident while two other doctors were badly injured are in ICU at a Bangkok hospital. The injured were shifted to the hospital by Army helicopters.

The Air Ambulance of Medanta Hospital with five member crew caught fire and crashlanded near Bangkok. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 6, 2017

The injured were shifted to Bangkok Hospital by Army helicopters./2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 6, 2017

Our Mission has just informed me that we have lost pilot of the Air Ambulance Arunaksha Nandy. /3 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 6, 2017

Dr.Shailendra and Dr.Komal are in the ICU. The other two have sustained minor injuries. /4 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 6, 2017

Our Mission is extending them all help and assistance./5 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 6, 2017

My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 6, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd