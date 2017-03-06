Medanta Hospital air ambulance catches fire, crash lands near Bangkok; pilot dead

Latest news
The Air Ambulance of Medanta Hospital with five member crew caught fire and crash landed near Bangkok, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj tweeted on Monday evening

March 6, 2017

The Air Ambulance of Medanta Hospital with five member crew caught fire and crash landed near Bangkok, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj tweeted on Monday evening. The minister informed that the pilot of the ambulance, Arunaksha Nandy, died in the incident while two other doctors were badly injured are in ICU at a Bangkok hospital. The injured were shifted to the hospital by Army helicopters.

 

