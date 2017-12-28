Medanta doctor to police: My name being used in organ donation racket

Medanta Hospital. (Express File Photo/Praveen Khanna) Medanta Hospital. (Express File Photo/Praveen Khanna)

A consultant with the Institute of Neurosciences at Medanta — The Medicity has registered a case with Gurgaon Police alleging that an unknown person has created a fake Facebook profile in his name, through which he is offering to help people donate their organs.

In the FIR registered on Tuesday, the complainant stated that the account “not only uses my name and place of work, but also my photograph — the one available on the Medanta Hospital website.” The profile allegedly also includes a mobile number and an email address, on which people “interested in selling their organs (kidney)” could contact the impersonator. “I am very concerned that any guest/visitors visiting this Facebook profiles will wrongly presume that Medanta Hospital and I may be involved in organ trafficking. This is completely incorrect and will tarnish my and Medanta Hospital’s image and reputation,” he said in the complaint.

The complaint regarding the matter was initially submitted to the DCP (Crime) in May, from where it was forwarded to the Cyber Crime cell, which confirmed its credibility. A case was then registered at the Sadar police station on Tuesday. According to police, the doctor was scrolling through Facebook when he happened to chance upon a page offering 4.5 lakh USD to people wishing to donate their organs. It was only when he clicked on the link, out of curiosity, that he discovered the offer was being made in his name.

“A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act 2008. No arrests have been made yet. We are investigating the matter,” said Inspector Vijay Kumar, the Investigating Officer of the case. This, however, is not Gurgaon’s first brush with organ donations under questionable terms and conditions. In 2008, one of the biggest organ donation rackets was busted in Gurgaon, with the arrest of Dr Amit Kumar.

Police had said that he used to lure people from humble backgrounds to the establishment under the pretext of offering them a job, and then ask them to donate their kidneys for the sum initially offered. Those who declined the deal were drugged, and their organs forcefully taken and transplanted into others for large amounts of money.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App