Medal for CBI officer who probed currency cases

Three CBI officers are among those awarded medals for meritorious service ahead of Republic Day. Chennai-based SP P C Thenmozhi has been awarded police medal for his probe into illegal currency exchange following demonetisation.

CBI Joint Director (Hyderabad) A Y V Krishna has been awarded the President’s police medal for his investigation into Satyam scam. DIG Tarun Gauba has been given the medal for the probe into Vyapam scam.

Other officers who have been awarded with President’s police medal include Sushil Prasad Singh, Devendra Singh, Kishan Singh Negi, Bansi Dhar Tiwari and G Satyanarayana.

Gyanendra Kumar Verma, Atul Digambar Fulzele, K Pradeep Kumar, Pramod Kumar, Thakur Singh Bhandari, Surender Singh Yadav, Nilambur Narayanan Srikrishanan, Sachida Nanda Rath and Arjun Vasant Pawar, Shafi Mohammed, Digambir Singh Bisht, Rajinder Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Shashi Pal, Adu Ram, Mahambir Singh, Virender Kumar Khatri, Kamlesh Kumar, V Balaji and Bali Ram have been conferred with police medals.