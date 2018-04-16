Mecca Masjid blast case: Special NIA judge who delivered verdict resigns, cites personal reasons

Special NIA judge Ravindra Reddy who delivered the Mecca Masjid Verdict resigns. (Image courtesy: ANI) Special NIA judge Ravindra Reddy who delivered the Mecca Masjid Verdict resigns. (Image courtesy: ANI)

The Special NIA judge, who on Monday delivered the verdict in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case, has resigned. Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge and Judge of NIA Court at Nampally Court Complex Ravinder Reddy, who earlier in the day acquitted five accused in the case, sent a letter to the Metropolitan Sessions Judge and Chief Justice of High Court stating that he was resigning on personal grounds.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi called the resignation “intriguing” and said, “Judge who gave acquittal to all accused in Mecca Masjid Blast RESIGNS very intriguing and I am surprised with the Lordship decision.”

Judge who gave acquittal to all accused in Mecca Masjid Blast RESIGNS very intriguing and I am surprised with the Lordship decision — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 16, 2018

Citing lack of evidence and prosecution’s failure to prove any of the charges made by the NIA, the court had acquitted five main accused.

The court dismissed the case against Devendra Gupta alias Bobby alias Ramesh who was out on bail but in judicial custody in other cases; Lokesh Sharma alias Ajay Tiwari alias Ajay alias Kalu who is out on bail but in judicial custody in other cases; Nabakumar Sarkar alias Swamy Aseemanand alias Ramdas who was granted bail on March 23, 2017; Bharat Mohanlal Rateswar alias Bharatbhai Mohanlal Rateswar who is out on bail; and Rajendhar Chowdary alias Samundhar alias Dasarath alias Lakshman Das Maharaj who is in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, a security alert has already been issued and vigil stepped up in Hyderabad to prevent any untoward incident in the wake of the verdict. Over 1,500 personnel drawn from different wings of the Hyderabad City Police were deployed in strategic locations in the Old City, a senior police official said.

“The court noted that the prosecution could not prove its case; no evidence was presented to prove the conspiracy. Five accused who were arrested have been acquitted by the court today,’’ defence lawyer B Rajvardhan Reddy said. While the sixth accused Sunil Joshi was found shot dead under mysterious circumstances in Dewas on December 29, 2007, Sandeep V Dange and Ramchandra Kalsangra remain absconding so the verdict against them is pending.

On May 18, 2007, a bomb blast occurred at the Mecca Masjid during Friday prayers resulting in the death of 8 persons and injuries to 58, while five others were shot dead by police in subsequent rioting. Two separate FIRs were registered at the Hussaini Alam police station regarding the blast as well as recovery of unexploded IED from Mecca Masjid against unknown persons. The two cases were subsequently transferred to CBI. During the course of the investigation, the CBI added the names of six persons to the FIR between June 2010 and November 2010 and arrested three and filed a charge sheet against Devender Gupta and Lokesh Sharma on December 13, 2010.

A three-tier security was put in place near the court complex prior to the pronouncement of the judgment.

(With PTI inputs)

